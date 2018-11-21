Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Jonathan Allen

JACKSON, Miss. — Democrat Mike Espy ripped into Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Tuesday in their debate, accusing her of having given their state "another black eye" on race when she said recently that she would attend a "public hanging" if invited.

Hyde-Smith had just finished defending her remarks as the two faced off one week before voters choose between them in next Tuesday's runoff election, the final contest of the midterm election season.

"This comment was twisted and it was turned into a weapon to be used against me," Hyde-Smith, offering that, to anyone offended, "I certainly apologize."

Espy fired back.

"No one twisted your comments," he said. "It came out of your mouth. I don’t know what’s in your heart, but it came out of your mouth....It’s caused our state harm. It’s given our state another black eye."

Hyde-Smith brought unwanted national attention to the state — including new infusions of cash for both campaigns — after video surfaced of her saying at a Nov. 2 campaign event in Tupelo that she would be "on the front row" if a local rancher "invited me to a public hanging."

Because of the state's history of lynchings and other racially motivated killings, Democrats and civil rights advocates ripped into Hyde-Smith. Since then, a recording of Hyde-Smith encouraging voter suppression and a photo of her in a confederate cap have added fuel to the firestorm over race.

Espy's campaign has called her an embarrassment to a state that has tried to demonstrate that its past is not reflective of its current values.

The special election runoff to fill the remainder of former Sen. Thad Cochran's term — which runs through January 2021 — will be decided Nov. 27.

On Nov. 6, Hyde-Smith finished first, just ahead of Espy, in a three-way open primary. Because Hyde-Smith did not win a majority — she got 41.5 percent to Espy's 40.6 percent with Republican Chris McDaniel taking 16.5 percent — the top two finishers were forced into the runoff.

Hyde-Smith tried to brush off the public hanging and voter suppression remarks, saying last week in a printed statement that "any attempt to turn" the former "into a negative connotation is ridiculous."

When asked by reporters to elaborate, she would only say that she already had put out a statement on the matter. At Hyde-Smith's request, the debate hall was closed to the public and the press — other than the panel of journalists who were part of the program.

In limited head-to-head public polling, Hyde-Smith has held a lead.

Mississippi hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1982, when John C. Stennis, who first endeared himself to the state’s voters as an ardent segregationist in the 1940s, won a sixth full term.

If Hyde-Smith wins, Republicans will hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate in January. If voters pick Espy, that edge will be 52-48.