Democrat Schiff added to Justice Department briefing on Russia probe sources

The White House announced earlier this week that, after a meeting with Trump, top officials at the Justice Department and FBI had agreed to sit down with the lawmakers to discuss the material in question. Trump has been referring to the FBI's use of an informant as "spygate" in what critics contend is an effort to discredit the initial investigation into the president's campaign and undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe.

The lawmakers were expected to hear from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly also attending. Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, R-N.Y., said Kelly should not be present for the briefing because of his proximity to the president, whose campaign is under investigation.

After Democrats objected to a break in protocol — in almost all cases, classified information that an administration shares with members of Congress is given to top leaders in both parties — a second briefing was also scheduled for 2 p.m. ET today on Capitol Hill.

Then Schiff, who had complained about the two-step briefing plan, was added.

"There shouldn't be a pre-meeting with two GOP members who effectively acted as Donald Trump's legal defense team in Congress," he said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Thursday.

The second meeting is for the so-called Gang of 8 — the top Republican and Democrat in the party leadership in each chamber and on the intelligence committees in each chamber.

Nunes recused himself from the House panel's Russia probe last year after saying a confidential source had given him information suggesting the Trump campaign was monitored by U.S. law enforcement. Nunes received the information on White House grounds, leading to allegations that he was coordinating with the White House while he was investigating the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

The House committee investigation wrapped up last month.