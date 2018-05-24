Justice Department briefs lawmakers on Russia probe sources

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats say that a classified briefing held Thursday for top leaders about the FBI's investigation into President Trump's 2016 campaign did not offer evidence that supports the allegation that an intelligence agency placed a spy in the campaign.

"Nothing we heard today has changed our view that there is no evidence to support any allegation that the FBI or any intel agency placed a spy in the Trump campaign," said a statement Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., read to reporters on behalf of himself, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, attended a noon briefing at the Justice Department originally planned as a private briefing for leading House Republicans on classified information they have been seeking about the FBI's investigation into Trump's presidential campaign. Pelosi had received the invitation to attend, but sent Schiff instead, she told reporters at the Capitol on Thursday.

Trump's lawyer, Emmet Flood, was among the group attending the DOJ briefing, a Justice Department official said. Flood was later seen walking in with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to a similar classified briefing for top congressional leaders, known as the "Gang of Eight," on Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon.

In a statement after the Capitol Hill meeting ended, the White House said that Kelly and Flood left before the meetings officially began.

"Neither Chief Kelly nor Mr. Flood actually attended the meetings but did make brief remarks before the meetings started to relay the President’s desire for as much openness as possible under the law," the statement said. "They also conveyed the President’s understanding of the need to protect human intelligence services and the importance of communication between the branches of government."