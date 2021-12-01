Democrat Stacey Abrams announces 2022 bid for Georgia governor

WASHINGTON — Stacey Abrams has announced she is running for Georgia governor, setting up a likely rematch against Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

The voting rights activist and former candidate for governor took to social media Wednesday to announce her campaign "because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power."

She was credited with helping organize Black voters in the South to help catapult Democrats to key victories, including President Joe Biden's narrow win in Georgia in 2020.

Abrams, a former state lawmaker, has worked on issues related to voting rights for a decade. She became a household name in 2018, when she lost her bid for governor, accusing Republicans of engaging in voter suppression affecting mostly Black voters.

"But if our Georgia is going to move to its next and greatest chapter, we're going to need leadership," said Abrams in her announcement video.