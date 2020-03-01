Pete Buttigieg dropping out of Democratic presidential race

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the race, two aides confirmed to NBC News on Sunday.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was supposed to travel to Texas but will instead return to Indiana, where he planned to make an announcement Sunday night.
Buttigieg won just 2 percent of black voters in South Carolina on Saturday, likely reinforcing doubts about his ability to win votes from one of the party’s most important constituencies.
NBC News exit polls found that the state's electorate was 57 percent African American, the first majority-black primary this election cycle.
It isn't clear who Buttigieg's supporters will now back. Recent polling by Morning Consult found that they split between various other candidates as their second choice with no clear alternative: 21 percent picked Sanders, 19 percent picked Biden, 19 percent picked Warren and 17 percent picked Bloomberg.
