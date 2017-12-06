Democratic women senators call on Franken to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

Democratic women senators on Wednesday called on their embattled colleague Sen. Al Franken to resign after multiple women came forward alleging that the Minnesota lawmaker harassed them or engaged in sexual misconduct.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Kamala Harris of California all put out statements within minutes of each other saying it was time for Franken to go.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Group of female Democratic Senators call on Franken to step down 3:25 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1110699075841" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The calls came the day after John Conyers, a Michigan Democrat, also accused of sexual misconduct, announced he was resigning after calls from his own party to quit.

"While Senator Franken is entitled to have the Ethics Committee conclude its review, I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn't acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve," Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

"Enough is enough," she wrote. "The women who have come forward are brave and I believe them."

Moments later, McCaskill tweeted, "Al Franken should resign," while Hassan tweeted, "It is clear that Al Franken has engaged in a pattern of egregious and unacceptable behavior toward women."

Multiple women have come forward in recent weeks alleging that Franken had harassed them.

In November, Leeann Tweeden, a radio news anchor in Los Angeles, accused Franken of forcibly kissing her and groping her breast while she was sleeping in 2006, before he became a lawmaker, at a USO show for service members.

Another woman named Lindsay Menz, 33, told CNN in late November that Franken grabbed her buttocks when they posed for a photo together in 2010.

Additional women have come forward in the weeks since.