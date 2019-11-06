Breaking News Emails
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats took control of the state legislature on Tuesday night for first time in more than two decades.
Democrats won majorities in both the state House and Senate, the third election in a row that Virginia Democrats have made significant gains since President Donald Trump was elected.
The win will give Democrats control of the legislature and governorship for the first time in 26 years. Democrats have pledged to pass new gun restrictions and raise the minimum wage once in power.
"Tonight, the ground has shifted in Virginia government," Virginian Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement.
He said that voters "want us to defend the rights of women, LGBTQ Virginians, immigrant communities, and communities of color.
"They want us to increase access to a world-class education for every child, and make sure no one is forced to go bankrupt because they or a family member gets sick," Northam added. "They want us to invest in clean energy and take bold action to combat climate change. And they want us to finally pass commonsense gun safety legislation, so no one has to fear being hurt or killed while at school, at work, or at their place of worship."
Of four states having legislative elections this year, Virginia is the only one where control of the statehouse is up for grabs.
Prior to the election, Virginian Republicans had a slim majority in both the state House and Senate.
Voter animosity toward Trump has powered Democratic gains in Virginia in recent elections.