Democrats vow to fight Trump administration over Census citizenship question

The census is supposed to count all residents — both citizens and noncitizens, legal or otherwise. It is enshrined in the Constitution, with founding fathers calling for an "enumeration" every 10 years of its residents, including both citizens and slaves, "in such manner as they shall by law direct."

The population counts from the census affect everything from federal funding to how many of the House of Representatives' 435 seats are allocated to each state.

Undercounted immigrant communities could cause states with high immigrant populations to lose congressional seats and federal funding, potentially shifting political power toward more rural, historically conservative areas.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said a census citizenship question is a violation of the "constitutional mandate to provide an accurate count of all people living in the United States."

"This detrimental change will inject fear and distrust into vulnerable communities, and cause traditionally undercounted communities to be even further under-represented, financially excluded and left behind," she added.

Ross defended the change Tuesday, and said the citizenship question was being reinstated at the Justice Department's request to help them enforce the section of the Voting Rights Act that bars discrimination against minority groups.

"We've heard from people on all sides of the equation. We've done elaborate analyses within the census department, and we've concluded that the benefits to the Voting Rights Act enforcement of asking the question outweighs these other issues," he said on Fox Business.

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., who represents the heavily minority borough of Queens in New York City, called the decision "deeply troubling and reckless" and said she would look to introduce legislation to block the question from being included in the census.

"Many immigrants who are fearful of deportation under the current Administration will simply choose to not participate in the census out of fear that the information they provide will be used against them," she said in a statement.

Researchers testing census technology reported to the Census Bureau last year that respondents raised fears about who had access to citizenship information at higher rates, and some respondents falsified information on the people they lived with despite being paid volunteers who knew their interviewers.

Holder, who is leading a nationwide effort to help Democrats redistrict more effectively after the 2020 census, argued that "data derived from the existing census process was perfectly adequate for any voting litigation that arose" when he was the attorney general.

Meanwhile, Republican Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, said in a joint statement that they had previously encouraged the Commerce Department to add such a question, and they applauded the decision.

"Accurate census data that reflects the total number of U.S. citizens is a vital part of our democracy," the Oklahoma Republican said. "Without it, we can’t responsibly ensure equal representation for states in the House of Representatives or assess voter participation. I applaud the Census Bureau for adding this common-sense question."