Democrats vow to fight Trump administration over census citizenship question

Undercounted immigrant communities could cause states with high immigrant populations to lose congressional seats and federal funding, potentially shifting political power toward more rural, historically conservative areas.

"Without an accurate census, our state will lose federal funding for infrastructure, schools and social welfare programs we are rightly owed. Even more troubling, an undercount of our population could lead to California losing seats in Congress, disenfranchising millions of California voters," Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said in a statement.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called a census citizenship question a violation of the "constitutional mandate to provide an accurate count of all people living in the United States."

"This detrimental change will inject fear and distrust into vulnerable communities, and cause traditionally undercounted communities to be even further under-represented, financially excluded and left behind," she added.

Ross, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, said the citizenship question was being reinstated at the Justice Department's request to help them enforce the section of the Voting Rights Act that bars discrimination against minority groups in redistricting.

"We've heard from people on all sides of the equation. We've done elaborate analyses within the census department, and we've concluded that the benefits to the Voting Rights Act enforcement of asking the question outweighs these other issues," he said on Fox Business.

Dale Ho, director of the American Civil Liberty Union's Voting Rights Project, called the Trump administration's reasoning "ludicrous."

"We’ve never had that information and we’ve been able to enforce the VRA for 53 years or so," Ho told NBC News on Tuesday.

He added that the ACS asks about citizenship and gives the government statistical estimates on citizenship and immigration. Because that study relies on a sample size, Ho said, it can handle nonrespondents without compromising accuracy, whereas the census is designed to be a hard count of America's occupants and depends on the most comprehensive response possible.