Feb. 19, 2019, 3:08 AM GMT By Pete Williams and Doha Madani

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will likely be stepping down from his position in about three weeks, according to Justice Department officials.

That word comes just days after William Barr was confirmed as the new attorney general by the Senate.

Rosenstein, who has been overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, said in January that he would leave shortly after the arrival of a new attorney general but that he would stay long enough to ensure an orderly transition.