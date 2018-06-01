Rudy Giuliani, who Trump brought on as legal counsel, said last week that the president reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Daniels. Giuliani's account contradicted Trump's previous statement that he didn't know of the payment.

“This is the way prosecutors operate,” Dershowitz added about Mueller's investigative methods. "But Giuliani knows it too and shouldn't be playing into their hands."

Dershowitz was clear that he feels it’s a “close case” on whether a $130,000 payment to Daniels days before the 2016 election violated any campaign finance laws, but he says if there were any violations, they don’t seem to be very substantial.

Guiliani has been caught in a rush of back-and-forths since first announcing that Trump ultimately repaid the $130,000 sum of cash that Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen sent to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Giuliani again defended the payment Saturday night and reiterated that he felt it was not a violation of any laws.

“The president of the United States did not in any way violate the campaign finance law,” he said on Fox News. “Every campaign finance expert, Republican and Democrat, will tell you that if it was for another purpose other than just campaigns, even if it was for campaign purposes, if it was to save his family, to save embarrassment. It's not a campaign donation. And second, even if it was a campaign donation, the president reimbursed it fully with a payment of $35,000 a month.”

Dershowtiz on Sunday also criticized the overall media strategy of Trump’s legal team, including interviews like the ones Giuliani has done since becoming one of the president's attorneys.

“The Trump team has to speak with a single narrative," he said. "They have to get their story clearly set out. It has to be put in writing. It shouldn't be put on television shows off the cuff. This is not the way to handle a complicated case."

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Daniels, meanwhile, called an assertion from Guiliani earlier this week that $130,000 is a minor payment “absurd.”