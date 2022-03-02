Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked students to remove their masks at an indoor event Wednesday, claiming the face coverings were "not doing anything."

The Republican governor, a vocal critic of masks and vaccine mandates throughout the coronavirus pandemic, scolded students who were standing behind a lectern at the University of South Florida, where DeSantis announced funding for cybersecurity education, according to video provided by NBC affiliate WFLA in Tampa Bay.

“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis said. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

A visibly annoyed DeSantis then began his official remarks on cybersecurity.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in early February found that people who consistently wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95 or KN95, in indoor public settings were much less likely to contract Covid compared to those who don't wear a mask.

Last week, the CDC announced that most Americans are safe going without a mask in indoor settings. The guidance leaned less on the number of Covid-19 cases as a key measure and instead gave more weight to hospitalizations and local hospital capacity.

DeSantis, who is seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, has endeared himself to conservatives with his outspoken opposition to Covid restrictions.

In July of 2021, he prohibited local school districts from requiring students to wear masks even as the nation, and Florida in particular, was fighting a resurgence of the coronavirus with the delta variant.

Later in the year, DeSantis followed through on threats to fine city and local governments $5,000 for each employee who was required to get a vaccine to maintain employment.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Florida had more than 5 million confirmed Covid cases since the start of the pandemic, according to an NBC News analysis.