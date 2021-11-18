DeSantis goes to Brandon, Fla., to sign anti-vaccine mandate bills

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several anti-vaccine mandate bills into law Thursday at a Honda dealership in Brandon, on the outskirts of Tampa — an apparent tip of the hat to a notorious right-wing anti-Joe Biden meme.

"We are proud to be able to make a stand for freedom in Brandon, Florida," the Republican governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate told supporters ahead of the bill signing. The crowd broke into occasional cheers of "Let's Go Brandon" during his remarks and those of local lawmakers.

The phrase is a popular right-wing euphemism for a profane attack on Biden. It went viral after some fans at an October NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama began to chant an expletive targeting the president, and Kelli Stavast, an NBC Sports reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after his victory there, said, "You can hear the chants from the crowd, 'Let's Go Brandon!'"

After the signing, DeSantis was asked if the decision to hold the event in Brandon was made to troll the president. "I think that Brandon, Florida, is a great American city," he said with a smile.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody spoke after DeSantis at the event and declared that "Brandon, Florida has become the shining city on the hill, representing freedom."

The bills DeSantis signed were passed Wednesday largely along party lines during a special session that he had called. One of the bills slap fines on employers with vaccination mandates unless they offer numerous exemptions, and another bars schools from requiring students to be vaccinated or to wear masks.

DeSantis said he needed to take action swiftly to protect workers who could be forced out of their jobs for not following federal vaccine mandates.

"No anybody should lose their job because of these Covid jabs," DeSantis said.

"Mandate restrictions [are] tearing people down. Today we lift people up."

Also speaking at the event was state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who called the legislation DeSantis was signing "wonderful."

"It completely pushes back against this belief that some of our leadership put forward that you don't control your body, that your body belongs to Dr. Fauci," Ladapo said, calling it "spiritual warfare" and "completely wrong." "It's your body. God gave it you," Ladapo said.

Florida has among the highest numbers of Covid-19 related deaths in the country after getting walloped by the Delta variant earlier this year, but the state's positivity rate has plummeted in recent months. Over 60,000 Floridians have died from the pandemic since January of last year, according to the NBC News coronavirus tracker.