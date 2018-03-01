Such challenges are a shot across the bow at the administration and DeVos, who is working to redefine a department conceived to advocate for students — not schools or lobbyists seeking financial profits. The debate carries huge significance for U.S. taxpayers, who fund the billions of dollars in student loans and grants DeVos oversees each year.

“With Navient bulldozing students on their loans and the Department of Education gone missing in action, California is moving to stop the abuse,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra told NBC News in a statement.

The California suit argues that Navient improperly steered financially distressed borrowers — such as single moms and new graduates — into forbearance, costing them thousands of dollars. It specifically targets federal loans that DeVos and Mick Mulvaney, acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are tasked with policing.

While Trump has touted a broad-based regulatory rollback since taking office, critics say what is about to happen at the Department of Education signals a retreat from its oversight role. And it comes as the president last week proposed to merge the Education and Labor Departments — another indication that the administration wants to scale back oversight.

For-profit colleges came under scrutiny during the Obama administration for targeting low-income and minority students who borrow heavily to pay for them, only to earn often worthless degrees. These colleges overwhelmingly rely on students who take federal student loans and who tend to have a harder time repaying them.

A DeVos spokeswoman dismissed the criticisms of it policies as politically motivated.

“There are not ‘for-profit advocates’” at the department, said spokeswoman Liz Hill. DeVos is “doing what’s best for students, not capriciously targeting schools based on their tax status," Hill said. "She is leveling the playing field, not tilting the scales.”

California has been out front in challenging Trump administration policies, suing the federal government at least 36 times. Now the state is zeroing in on DeVos, a billionaire charter school advocate, and the changing mission of her department.

In her 17 months on the job, DeVos has cut back the department’s sharing of information with the CFPB; brought into leadership of the department a number of individuals who’ve represented for-profit colleges; dismantled a team investigating widespread abuses by for-profit colleges; and at least temporarily reinstated a controversial accrediting agency sanctioned after rubber stamping now-bankrupt schools.

With no experience in public education and a controversial record of charter school creation in her native Michigan, DeVos was a contentious nominee from the start. Her 2017 Senate confirmation process was so divisive that Vice President Mike Pence had to cast a historic tie-breaking vote for her to win Senate approval.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testified before a House committee on May 22. Her 2017 confirmation process was so divisive that Vice President Mike Pence had to cast the tie-breaking vote for her to win Senate approval. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Since then, DeVos has largely escaped the scrutiny directed at other Trump cabinet members, like HUD Secretary Ben Carson’s costly office furniture purchases and EPA Director Scott Pruitt’s various conflicts of interest and heavy spending on security and travel.

DeVos’ regulatory rollback agenda on for-profit colleges could draw her back into the limelight.

Hill said DeVos has been unfairly criticized for a number of the actions she’s taken. For instance, she said the investigative team had not been dismantled, rather its members left the department “on their own volition.”

Hill also said DeVos was obligated to reinstate the controversial accreditor because of a federal court order. But the judge in that case never said the accreditor should be reinstated, and an internal document showed department staff advised against doing so.

Most for-profit colleges’ revenues — with billions of dollars at stake — come out of the federal budget via Pell Grants and other student aid.

Historically, these schools have been responsible for the large majority of federal fraud complaints, given their record of aggressively recruiting lower income female and minority students who tend to take out higher levels of debt while earning degrees at a lower rate.

A 2012 Senate Democratic report offered a window into accusations of predatory behavior the Obama administration was trying to stop.

The report cites an internal recruiter training manual for Vatterott, a for-profit school specializing in technical, trades and culinary education. In the manual, Vatterott leaders told its recruiters to target specific groups of potential students, including: “welfare mom w/kids. Pregnant ladies. Recent Divorce. Low Self-Esteem. Low Income Jobs. Experienced a Recent Death. Physically/Mentally Abused. Recent Incarceration. Drug Rehabilitation. Dead-End Jobs-No Future.”

Following the Obama administration’s crackdown, for profits’ share of federal student aid dollars has dropped. In 2010, the schools consumed $32 billion, or 25 percent of total programs; in 2017, it had dropped to 13.7 percent, or $16.6 billion.

“It could open the doors to another resurgence of for profits, a whole reliving of history in terms of waste, fraud and abuse in the for-profit sector and a massive abuse of taxpayer dollars,” said Clare McCann, a former senior policy adviser at the department under President Barack Obama.

“It’s all happening in slow motion,” said McCann, now at New America, an education policy think tank.