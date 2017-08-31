WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security took a critical step Thursday toward building the wall promised by President Trump along the U.S. southern border.

Officials of Customs and Border Protection announced they've awarded contracts to four companies that will build different prototypes — individual examples of what the wall should look like. Once those sections are evaluated, the government will decide which design is best for building hundreds of miles of new barrier along the border with Mexico.

The four companies announced Thursday all proposed concrete walls. DHS has not yet announced contracts for companies that have proposed other types of barriers.

The companies announced are Caddell Construction of Montgomery, Ala., Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., DBA Fisher Industries of Tempe, Ariz., Texas Sterling Construction Co., of Houston, Texas and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction of Philadelphia, Pa.

"This is the first tangible result of the action planning that has gone on," said Ronald Vitiello, Acting Deputy Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The prototypes will be between 18 and 30 feet high and construction is expected to begin in the fall.

The winning companies will have up to 30 days to build their prototypes, all along the border in the San Diego area. The prototype phase will cost up to $20 million.

President Trump said in June that the wall might include solar panels to generate electricity. "We're talking about the southern border — lots of sun, lots of heat. We're thinking about building the wall as a solar wall, so it creates energy and pays for itself. And this way, Mexico will have to pay much less money," he said.

Earlier this year, DHS said the contracts would be awarded by early June, with the prototypes built in July. But internal issues and a protest filed by a company that did not receive a contract delayed the process.

CBP has already concluded that roughly 130 miles along the border won't require any wall because lakes or high mountain ranges provide a natural barrier.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed DHS Head: Border Wall Won't Extend 'From Sea to Shining Sea' 0:34 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/914662979740" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Homeland Security Director turned White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told Congress in April that the wall would likely not run across the entirety of the border and could partially be fencing.

"It’s unlikely that we will build a wall or physical barrier from sea to shining sea. But it is very likely, I’m committed, to putting it where the men and women say we should put it," Kelly said at the time.

The administration's 2018 budget seeks $1.8 billion to begin building new sections of the wall and replace existing ones. That would include money to build 28 miles of levee wall in the Rio Grande Valley and 14 miles of new wall to replace fences south of San Diego.

White House officials have suggested that the entire wall project could cost between $8 and $12 billion, but internal DHS assessments suggest the cost could be higher -- as much as $21 billion.