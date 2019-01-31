Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 31, 2019, 12:51 AM GMT By Dareh Gregorian

Former New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned in disgrace after being accused of physically abusing four women, has an apparent new vocation — meditation teacher.

A smiling Schneiderman was included in a group picture of graduates of a meditation teaching program on the Facebook page of The Path, a meditation center in New York City.

"We are SO proud to announce that we graduated two phenomenal classes of meditation teachers this weekend! All are now certified meditation teachers, and we're looking forward to see how they'll spread their wisdom + joy," the posting, which was since deleted, said.

The Path's website describes the $2,400, 100-hour teacher training class as being "for people who want to master mindfulness and lovingkindness meditation."

"Mr. Schneiderman has been through rehab and therapy and has been pursuing meditation practice as part of his recovery program. He’s not looking to hang up a shingle as a meditation teacher,” a spokeswoman for him said.

Schneiderman, 64, has kept a low-profile since his resignation in May of last year.

A champion of the #MeToo movement, he resigned in May 2018 just hours after a report in The New Yorker magazine detailed allegations of physical abuse.

In November, a special prosecutor appointed to review the allegations announced Schneiderman, a Democrat, would not face criminal charges.

"I believe the women who shared their experiences with our investigation team," the prosecutor, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, said at the time. "However, legal impediments, including statutes of limitations, preclude criminal prosecution."

Schneiderman issued his own statement, saying, "I recognize that District Attorney Singas' decision not to prosecute does not mean I have done nothing wrong. I accept full responsibility for my conduct in my relationships with my accusers, and for the impact it had on them. After spending time in a rehab facility, I am committed to a lifelong path of recovery and making amends to those I have harmed."

News of Schneiderman's teacher training, first reported by Politico, comes a day after an investigation by The Associated Press found that he used almost $340,000 in campaign funds to pay his legal fees during that investigation. The practice is legal and has often been used by officials with legal bills, but has been a target for campaign finance reformers.

One of those accusers, Michelle Manning Barish, who came forward to The New Yorker, said on Twitter Wednesday that it was an "absolute DISGRACE," adding that Schneiderman had "no business teaching meditation."

The Path did not return an email for comment.