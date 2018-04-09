Does Trump have the power to send National Guard troops to the border?

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., argued earlier Thursday that Trump wasn't actually "sending" the National Guard to the border, but simply requesting individual states to do so.

Proclamation by @realDonaldTrump doesn't actually send National Guard troops to the border. Because @POTUS is using Title 32 authority--instead of federalizing the Guard under Title 10--this is a REQUEST for state Governors to send troops.



That means @JerryBrownGov can say no. https://t.co/zyNJjFixJj — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 5, 2018

Does Trump have the authority to deploy the National Guard himself? Here's how it's worked before.

How can a president get troops to the border?

The military has no legal mandate to deal with immigration issues, but there are two ways for the federal government to use the National Guard to enhance the country's border efforts.

Under the provisions of U.S. Code Title 10, the one Lieu cited in his tweet, the movement of federally funded National Guard troops is controlled by the secretary of defense. This is in effect the "federalization" of the Guard.

However, under U.S. Code Title 32, which Trump used as the basis for his proclamation, the federally funded troops remain under state control, sent only at the determination of a participating state's governor.

Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both used Title 32 to direct National Guard forces to the southern border. In addition, the authority of Title 10 has for decades been used to federally fund military groups fighting transnational gangs that attempt to cross U.S. borders, according to a 2012 Government Accountability Office report.

Why use Title 32, not Title 10?

Title 32 broadens the scope of what National Guard personnel can do at the border.

National Guard troops under control of the federal government, as they would be under Title 10, are prohibited by the Posse Comitatus Act (PCA) from enforcing domestic laws. The PCA bars military forces from getting involved with domestic issues like immigration. The troops can only take a support role, such as training or loaning and operating equipment, as well as being involved in certain counterdrug and counterterrorism efforts.