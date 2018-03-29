Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump hit back at Jeb Bush after perceived dig

Bush had told an audience Wednesday that, following his exit from the 2016 presidential race, he “went home to my children that actually love me.”

by Adam Edelman /
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, sons of U.S. President Donald Trump, attend the ceremony to nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House Jan. 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images file

President Donald Trump’s adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, punched back at Jeb Bush early Thursday, slamming their dad’s former rival after he took a perceived shot at their relationship with their father.

Bush told an audience at Yale University on Wednesday that, following his exit from the 2016 presidential race after a loss in the GOP South Carolina primary, he “went home to my children that actually love me.”

His remarks were reported on by the Yale Daily News. The newspaper noted, in a correction, that Bush did not refer to Trump by name in that particular remark, but that several audience members interviewed said they had interpreted the comments as being directed at Trump. The paper also noted that Bush criticized Trump directly at other moments in the speech.

 Jeb Bush reacts as he announces the suspension of his presidential campaign at an election night party at the Hilton Columbia Center in Columbia, South Carolina on Feb. 20, 2016. Mark Makela / Getty Images file

Trump’s sons, however, interpreted the dig as an attack on their bond with their father, and took to the president’s favorite platform to make their anger known.

“Jeb! I love everything about my father. I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not),” tweeted Donald Trump Jr., before taking aim at Bush's campaign loss.

Eric Trump also said he loved his father in a Twitter post, adding “#PleaseClap.” The hashtag references an infamous comment Bush had made on the campaign trail, pleading for an audience to clap for him.

Donald Trump frequently targeted Bush during the presidential campaign, even bestowing the former Florida governor with the unflattering nickname “Low-energy Jeb.”

