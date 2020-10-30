Donald Trump Jr. says Covid numbers are 'almost nothing' on day reporting 90,000 infected, 1,000 dead

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr. falsely claimed Thursday that Covid-19 infection numbers have dwindled to "almost nothing," despite there being around 1,000 deaths reported in the U.S. the same day.

In an interview on Fox News' “The Ingraham Angle," the president's son said that medical experts who have been talking about a surge in cases are "truly morons."

“I went through the CDC data, because I kept hearing about new infections, but I was like, 'Well why aren't they talking about this?'" Trump Jr. said. "Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing. Because we've gotten control of this thing, we understand how it works. They have the therapeutics to be able to deal with this."

"It's gone to almost nothing," he repeated, adding that the U.S. is "outperforming Europe in a positive way."

He mocked Democrats who have advocated in favor of certain restrictions. "Why don't we shut down for 10 or 15 years?" said Trump Jr., who said that children can learn on their iPhones.

His comments came on the same day that the U.S. reported a record-breaking day for new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, with nearly 90,000 positive cases, according to Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center. Nearly 1,000 people in the U.S. also died on Thursday.