Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson told NBC News on Friday.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman said.

The news comes as there have more than 250,000 deaths and more than 11 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S., based on NBC News' count. The U.S. is now counting more than 100,000 cases a day as the virus surges across the country, it first crossed the 100,000 reported cases in a day mark on Nov. 4.

Donald Trump Jr., 42, was among the more than a hundred people who attended his father's election night party at the White House, where many were seen not wearing masks. He has also been traveling as a campaign surrogate to defend his father's election loss in various states.

Since then, Andrew Giuliani, a special assistant to President Donald Trump and the son of the campaign's top lawyer Rudy Giuliani, announced he tested positive for coronavirus. Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and other White House aides and members of Congress have also tested positive.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior Trump campaign official, and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tested positive for the coronavirus in July.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 after White House aide Hope Hicks was diagnosed last month, among other high-profile Republicans in the White House, Congress, and the Trump campaign. Many, including the president, have since recovered.

NBC News has confirmed nearly 50 Covid-19 cases among the Trump administration and campaign officials.