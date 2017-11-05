Former Democratic National Committee interim chair Donna Brazile responded to pushback against the in her forthcoming book about the Democratic Party, telling her critics to "go to hell."

"For those who are telling me to shut up, they told Hillary that a couple of months ago, you know what I tell them, 'Go to hell.' I’m going to tell my story," she said on ABC "This Week" on Sunday.

“Because this is a story of a young girl who started in American politics at the age of 9, who continues to fight each and every week of her life,” she added.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Brazile Considered Replacing Clinton With Biden in 2016 2:36 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1088654915695" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In an excerpt of her book, published this week in Politico, Brazile writes of a fundraising deal that she says allowed Clinton’s campaign to influence the party's finances before she won the nomination. It also left the door open for other candidates to make similar arrangements.

Former DNC chair @donnabrazile: For those who are telling me to shut up, I tell them "go to hell. I'm going to tell my story." pic.twitter.com/ppS5allr0O — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 5, 2017

Brazile wrote she was stunned to find out about the agreement. She said the agreement was a "cancer" on the party and claimed led the DNC to treat Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., unfairly during the primaries.

Related: Book Says DNC’s Brazile Considered Replacing Clinton as Nominee

The Sanders' campaign later signed its own joint fundraising agreement with the DNC, but did not use it.

Donna Brazile, the acting Chair of the Democratic National Committee since the resignation of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, talks to the media on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 25, 2016. CARLOS BARRIA / Reuters

Brazile added Sunday that she found no evidence the party’s primaries were “rigged” against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"I found no evidence, none whatsoever" that the Democratic primaries were “rigged” against Sanders, she said. Clinton won 16.8 million votes to Sanders 13.2 million in the primaries.

Brazile writes in her book that she considered replacing as the party’s presidential nominee after Clinton appeared and unsteady and stumbled during last year’s September 11 memorial service in New York City.

She wrote that she considered several possible alternatives and decided then Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., would be the strongest combination to beat Donald Trump in November.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Full Perez Interview: 'Ludicrous' to call Hillary Clinton Incapacitated 7:41 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1088941123736" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Former Clinton campaign officials said in an open letter Saturday they were “shocked” by the news that Brazile considered a replacement.

“We were shocked to learn the news that Donna Brazile actively considered overturning the will of the Democratic voters by attempting to replace Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine as the Democratic Presidential and Vice Presidential nominees,” they said in the statement. “It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.”

Current DNC Chairman Tom Perez on Sunday's "Meet The Press" called Brazile's claims "ludicrous"