Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Alabama, is wielding prominent conservative voices against his Republican rival Roy Moore, who has been dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls and young women when he was in his 30s.

Jones uses the words of President Donald Trump's daughter and top adviser, Ivanka Trump, along with statements from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., to condemn Moore's "disturbing actions" in a 30-second ad titled "Voices" that was released Monday night.

Ivanka Trump is quoted as saying, "There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children," a critique she offered in an interview with the Associated Press last week.

A Sessions quote then fades in, reading, "I have no reason to doubt these young women," from his hearing before the House Judiciary Committee last Tuesday. Then Shelby, who has been critical of Moore, is quoted saying he would "absolutely not" vote for Moore.

The screen then fades to a photo collage of the women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct — pictures of them as teens — and re-ups Ivanka Trump's quote.

“Conservative voices putting children and women over party. Doing what’s right," the narrator says at the end.

At least eight women have come forward with accusations against Moore that range from sexual assault to groping. Moore has repeatedly denied all of the allegations and said they were the product of nefarious efforts by his political opponents and the media.