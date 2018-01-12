Durbin: Trump said ‘shithole’ repeatedly, comments were ‘vile, racist’

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Friday that he heard President Donald Trump repeatedly refer to African countries as "shitholes" at a meeting they both attended the day before.

"(Trump) said things which were hate filled, vile and racist," Durbin told reporters.

"The most disheartening thing to me is my belief that that was the first time words that hateful had been spoken in the Oval Office of the White House," Durbin added. "I think back at presidents throughout history and I cannot imagine a moment where a president sunk to that depth, that's what breaks my heart."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Durbin disputes Trump's 'shithole' denial: 'He said these hate-filled things' 2:42 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1135543363618" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Durbin gave a detailed rundown of the bipartisan meeting on immigration and recounted the president's comments during the discussion.