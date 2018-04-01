On Easter Sunday, Trump threatens to end DACA and 'stop' NAFTA

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

President Donald Trump loosed a series of hardline immigration statements after wishing his followers a “HAPPY EASTER!” on Twitter Sunday. He was seen entering a church moments after the tweets posted.

Trump declared there would be “NO MORE DACA DEAL,” referring to an Obama-era protection of millions of undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children, and called for congressional Republicans to pass tougher immigration policies because the U.S. border with Mexico is “Getting more dangerous.”

In the tweets, Trump wrote that "Mexico is doing very little” to keep migrants from crossing into that country from the south or from then crossing into America from the north. “They laugh at our dumb immigration laws,” he said.

The president added that “Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job,” blaming Democrats. He also claimed, without providing context, that "‘Caravans’ coming."

“Fox and Friends” aired a segment with right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren earlier in Sunday that claimed onscreen: “CARAVAN OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS HEADED TO U.S.”

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

The president went on to threaten the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and call for a border wall.

“They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!” he tweeted.

Trump reiterated his views as he stopped to speak to reporters before entering church for Easter services.

“A lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA and we are going to have to really see,” he said. “They had a great chance. The Democrats blew it. They had a great, great chance, but we'll have to take a look.”

Democrats disagreed.

“Time and time again, the President has walked away from bipartisan proposals that are exactly what he asked for," said Drew Hamill, spokesman for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. "When an agreement to protect the Dreamers is reached, it will be despite this President rather than with his leadership.”

“Mexico has got to help us at the border … A lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA,” President Trump says before going into church on Easter morning. pic.twitter.com/WimSVUylrZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2018

Prior to these tweets, Trump and Congress had attempted to negotiate a deal on the DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, program.

Trump ended the program late last year, and said that he would protect the “Dreamers” in exchange for funds to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Mexico would pay for it, he claimed on the campaign trail.

“Mexico has got to help us at the border,” Trump said outside the church Sunday, as he stood next to the first lady and his daughter Tiffany. “If they are not going to help us at the border, it is a very sad thing. We need two countries. Mexico has got to help us at the border.”