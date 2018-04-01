On Easter Sunday, Trump threatens to end DACA and 'stop' NAFTA

The president added that “Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job,” blaming Democrats. He also claimed, without providing context, that "‘Caravans’ coming."

“Fox and Friends” aired a segment with right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren earlier in Sunday that claimed onscreen: “CARAVAN OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS HEADED TO U.S.”

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

The president went on to threaten the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and call for a border wall.

“They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!” he tweeted.

Trump reiterated his views as he stopped to speak to reporters before entering church for Easter services.

“A lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA and we are going to have to really see,” he said. “They had a great chance. The Democrats blew it. They had a great, great chance, but we'll have to take a look.”

Democrats disagreed.

“Time and time again, the President has walked away from bipartisan proposals that are exactly what he asked for," said Drew Hamill, spokesman for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. "When an agreement to protect the Dreamers is reached, it will be despite this President rather than with his leadership.”