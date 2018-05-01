Embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt resigns amid ethics scandals

Andrew Wheeler, the EPA's No. 2, will assume the role of acting administrator Monday, the president added.

Despite a rash of ethics scandals surrounding Pruitt, Trump had repeatedly defended his embattled EPA chief. In recent weeks, however, White House officials had indicated that Trump's patience could be wearing thin.

On Tuesday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley called the increasing reports about Pruitt “troublesome” and “something we're taking a look at."

Then, earlier Thursday afternoon, yet another story broke about Pruitt, when The New York Times reported that a senior scheduler for Pruitt had been fired after she questioned why people in Pruitt’s office were retroactively deleting meetings from the calendar.

Pruitt was among the cabinet secretaries in attendance at the White House's Fourth of July event for military families Wednesday.

As the head of the EPA, Pruitt was Trump’s point man for the administration’s plan to roll back environmental regulations, many of which were put in place by the Obama administration.

In the year he has served as the Trump administration's top environmental official, Pruitt moved to quash or replace numerous environmental regulations opposed by industry lobbyists while boosting the continued burning of fossil fuels, which scientists have concluded is the primary cause of climate change.

However, his tenure was quickly overshadowed by a number of controversies, which grew to include frequent first-class travel and expensive trips at taxpayer expense, reports of big pay raises for top aides, reports that he sidelined staff who questioned him, and his use of EPA aides for personal tasks.