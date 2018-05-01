Embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt resigns amid ethics scandals

Andrew Wheeler, the EPA's No. 2, will assume the role of acting administrator on Monday, the president said.

Pruitt is the fourth member of Trump's original Cabinet to depart, following Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who resigned amid his own scandal over taking charter flights at considerable taxpayer expense.

Despite months of headline-making scandals surrounding Pruitt and his alleged abuse of agency resources, Trump had staunchly defended his embattled EPA chief. In recent weeks, however, White House officials had hinted that Trump's patience could be wearing thin.

On Tuesday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley called the increasing number of reports about Pruitt "troublesome" and "something we're taking a look at."

Then, earlier Thursday afternoon, The New York Times reported that a senior scheduler for Pruitt had been fired after she questioned why people in his office were retroactively deleting meetings from the calendar.

In his resignation letter, obtained by NBC News, Pruitt blamed his departure on "unprecedented" and “unrelenting attacks” on him and his family that “have taken a sizable toll on all of us.”

"It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also, because of the transformative work that is occurring," Pruitt wrote. He then went on to say that he believes Trump is president "because of God’s providence."

"I believe that same providence brought me into your service," Pruitt said.

Pruitt was among the Cabinet secretaries in attendance at the White House's Fourth of July event for military families Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after the resignation was announced Thursday, Trump again voiced his support for Pruitt and said the allegations hadn't bothered him.

"There was no final straw," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Scott is a terrific guy. He came to me and he said: 'Look, I have such great confidence in the administration. I don’t want to be a distraction.'"

The president said Pruitt approached him about resigning "a couple of days" ago.

"We’ve been talking about it for a little while," Trump said.

Asked if there was anything about the accusations against Pruitt that troubled him, the president said, "No.”

“He'll go on to great things. He’s going to have a wonderful life, I hope,” Trump said.

As the head of the EPA, Pruitt was Trump's point man for the administration’s plan to roll back environmental regulations, many of which were put in place by the Obama administration.