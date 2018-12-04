Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dartunorro Clark

Eric Trump and George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, traded barbs on Twitter after the president's son accused Conway of "utter disrespect" toward his wife because he frequently criticizes the administration.

"Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all," Eric Trump tweeted Monday evening. "@KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible."

Trump's tweet came hours after Conway suggested that President Donald Trump committed witness tampering and obstruction of justice when he praised former longtime associate Roger Stone for promising never to testify against him in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Conway tweeted: "File under 18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1512" — sections of U.S. code dealing with witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Conway responded to Eric Trump's criticism by retweeting pointed bon mots by Ian Bassin, the former associate White House counsel to President Barack Obama, and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.

Bassin, mimicking the younger Trump, wrote: "Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect the Trumps show toward the rule of law, the presidency and its place of work, and everything this nation has fought SO hard to achieve might top them all. Donald Trump is [a] terrible person and frankly his actions are horrible."

Mariotti wrote in response to Eric Trump, "How does noting that your father engaged in witness tampering today disrespect Kellyanne Conway?"

Conway, who has more than 180,000 followers, has used his Twitter feed to subtly — and sometimes not-so-subtly — criticize the president and his policies.

Conway formed a group of conservative lawyers last month to speak out against the Trump administration called “Checks and Balances,” and has blasted the president in opinion articles in The New York Times and The Washington Post in recent months.

He told Yahoo News last month that the administration is like “a s***show in a dumpster fire.” In the same interview, however, he praised his wife for steering Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

“Look, my wife did an amazing thing,” he said. “She basically got this guy elected. She steadied that boat.”