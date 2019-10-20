Breaking News Emails
BALTIMORE — Thomas D'Alesandro III, a former mayor of Baltimore and a brother of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has died. He was 90.
A spokesman for Pelosi said D'Alesandro died Sunday morning at his home in north Baltimore after complications from a stroke.
Pelosi said in a statement that she and her family were devastated. She called her brother "the finest public servant I have ever known."
D'Alesandro, who was widely known as "Young Tommy," was president of the Baltimore City Council and then mayor from 1967 to 1971, a position his father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., also held. The elder D'Alesandro also served as a state delegate and a member of Congress.
The younger D'Alesandro didn't seek re-election as mayor and went into private law practice.
Pelosi said D'Alesandro was survived by his wife, Margaret, his five children and his grandchildren.