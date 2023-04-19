Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg released from jail

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was released from jail on Wednesday, according to New York City Department of Correction records.

Weisselberg was sent to New York’s Rikers Island jail on January 10 for helping engineer a wide-ranging 15-year tax fraud scheme at former president Donald Trump’s family business.

He was sentenced to five months behind bars but was eligible for release after 100 days with time off for good behavior.

Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty last year in connection with the long-running scheme. He and other executives received bonuses and perks in ways that cheated tax authorities and saved the company money. He evaded taxes on $1.76 million of income.

As part of his plea deal, Weisselberg testified at last year’s trial of the Trump Organization, which also was charged with the tax fraud scheme. The company was found guilty and fined $1.6 million, the maximum allowed.

A lawyer for Weisselberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.