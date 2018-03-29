Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Billed as infrastructure remarks, President Donald Trump’s Thursday speech tackled everything from sitcom ratings to space travel and gun control. He got a few things wrong in the process, or made claims that could use more context.

Here are 7 misleading or false statements, and the facts behind them.

1. "Bump stocks are now under very strict control."

The Justice Department has proposed a regulation that would ban the devices that allow semi-automatic firearms to fire more rapidly — but nothing has been enacted.

2. "African-American unemployment has reached the lowest levels ever recorded."

It did so in December, but the rate has since risen, according to federal data.

3. "And we got the down payment, $1.6 billion, on the wall."

Trump is referring to the $1.6 billion allocated for border security in the new government spending bill. But that money cannot be used to build any kind of new wall like the prototypes Trump boasted about earlier in the speech.