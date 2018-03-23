Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

President Donald Trump said Friday that work on his border wall would start soon as soon as Monday, thanks to the $1.6 billion in border security funding included in the government spending bill he reluctantly signed.

“We’re going to be starting the work literally on Monday, on not only some new wall — not enough, but we’re working on that—but also fixing existing walls and existing fences,” Trump told reporters on Friday at a bill signing event.