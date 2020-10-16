After the second presidential debate of the election was canceled, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are participating in two town hall events on Thursday night.

Trump is taking part in a town hall moderated by NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie in Miami. The event also comes at the same time Biden participates in a town hall on ABC. Both candidates will take questions directly from voters.

NBC News is providing live fact checks as both events proceed. Please check back for updates and for full coverage, visit the live blog.

Did Trump say people could inject bleach to fight Covid-19?

Biden on Thursday said at the ABC town hall, "President Trump says things like, everything from ‘that's crazy stuff,’ then he walks away and says inject bleach in your arm and that's gonna work."

That comment is inference to Trump's suggestions that people should inject bleach in their arm to effectively fight off Covid-19.

Trump did indeed speculate that an injection of disinfectants like bleach could have a curative effect.

"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" Trump said during a news conference at the White House in April, after a briefing from a Homeland Security official who described the ability of disinfectants like bleach to kill the coronavirus on surfaces.

"Because, you see, it gets on the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it'd be interesting to check that. So that you're going to have to use medical doctors, but it sounds — it sounds interesting to me."

Do '85 percent of people who wear masks catch' the coronavirus?

Trump wrongly characterized a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study Thursday evening when he claimed that "they came out with a statement that 85 percent of people who wear masks catch" the coronavirus.

That is an inaccurate read of a Sept. 10 CDC report — the study found that people who contracted Covid-19 are more likely to have eaten in a restaurant, and both those who have tested positive and negative for the virus report wearing masks at similar rates.

The CDC tweeted on Wednesday that “the interpretation that more mask-wearers are getting infected compared to non-mask wearers is incorrect.”

.@CDCMMWR shows adults w/ #COVID19 were more than twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant before getting sick compared to adults w/o COVID-19. Choose pick-up/delivery if possible & take steps like staying 6 ft from others & wearing a mask. https://t.co/8PtI7W6KG5 pic.twitter.com/PYTMUQomdT — CDC (@CDCgov) September 10, 2020

All the available evidence suggests that masks help slow the transmission of the deadly coronavirus. A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Health Affairs showed that Covid-19 transmission slowed after states implemented mask requirements. Scientists believe this is because masks reduce the amount of respiratory droplets spread by the wearer.

While some masks appear ineffective at slowing the spread of coronavirus (like very thin masks or masks with valves), the concept of masks is not up for debate. Trump has been criticized for not aggressively promoting the use of masks, and for refusing to appear in public wearing one until months into the pandemic.