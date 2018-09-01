Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Failed West Virginia Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship lashed out Wednesday in an unusual series of post-election statements lambasting both President Donald Trump for the role he played in the contest, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In an open letter, Blankenship — a Trump supporter himself — accused the president of spreading "fake news" against him when Trump tweeted that West Virginians should vote for either of Blankenship's opponents days before voters went to the polls.

"Your interference in the West Virginia election displayed a lack of understanding of the likely outcome of the upcoming general election," Blankenship's open letter to Trump read.

The former Massey Energy CEO charged that Trump was misled by "fake news and swampers' rhetoric," as was his son, Donald Jr., who also tweeted that voters should "reject Blankenship" on Election Day.

"I share most all of your policy views, but I refrain from taking positions based on fake news and swampers’ rhetoric. You, of all people, should also refrain from doing so....it's not helpful to do to me what others are doing to you."

Blankenship drew parallels between himself and Trump in the letter, writing that both men are victims of attacks by the "fake news and the corrupt Obama-era Department of Justice," referring to the one-year prison sentence he received for his role in a deadly mine disaster.

Still, Blankenship wrote that he looks forward to meeting with the president "in the near future," calling his agenda "important to America" and wishing him luck in achieving it.

In an earlier statement sent to reporters Wednesday afternoon, the ex-coal baron decried a late-night tweet from McConnell's team that spoofed Blankenship's nickname for the Kentucky senator — "Cocaine Mitch" — with a riff on the Netflix show "Narcos."