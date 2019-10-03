Breaking News Emails
A far-right activist tried to levy bogus and salacious allegations against Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday — but she apparently had a plan for that, too.
The Massachusetts Democrat and 2020 contender tweeted a subtle jab at right-wing conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl after the Trump supporter claimed that 70-year-old Warren had an affair with a 24-year-old sex worker and Marine.
"It's always a good day to be reminded that I got where I am because a great education was available for $50 a semester at the University of Houston (go Cougars!)," tweeted Warren in what some social media users saw as a veiled reference to a term for a relationship between an older woman and a younger man."We need to cancel student debt and make college free for everyone who wants it."
Warren is an alum of the University of Houston where she was both a law professor in 1980s and an undergraduate student in the late 1960s.
Wohl has a history of claiming to have uncovered lewd allegations against a number of prominent Democrats and other perceived enemies of President Donald Trump. He once attempted to smear special counsel Robert Mueller with false sexual assault allegations. He also concocted an unfounded sexual assault allegation against Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.
In February, he was suspended from Twitter when the site accused him of operating a ring of fake accounts. Wohl was also recently charged in California for the illegal sale of securities and is due in court on Oct. 24.