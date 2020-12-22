Fauci, other top health officials to receive Moderna vaccine on camera

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top government health officials will receive the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will receive the shot around 10 a.m. ET at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

The other people who are also being vaccinated include Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, NIH Director Francis Collins, NIH Office of Research Services Director Colleen A. McGowan and six health care workers from the clinical center.

They will receive the Moderna vaccine from the agency's first shipment of 100 doses. It was co-developed by the infectious disease institute and by Moderna, the biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine late last week and distribution of the first doses began on Monday.

The first vaccine to be authorized and distributed was the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starting last week.

Fauci, 79, said in an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" Tuesday morning before being vaccinated that it will be "an important moment" when he and others receive the shot.

"I'm doing it because I want to symbolize to people the importance that everyone gets vaccinated who can get vaccinated, but also it's a good feeling of accomplishment, because this originated in laboratories in my institute," Fauci said.