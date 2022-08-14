FBI and DHS warn threats to federal law enforcement have spiked in the wake of Mar-a-Lago search

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have issued an unclassified joint intelligence bulletin warning of a spike in threats to federal law enforcement officials in the wake of the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago club in Florida, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

“The FBI and DHS have observed an increase in threats to federal law enforcement and to a lesser extent other law enforcement and government officials following the FBI’s recent execution of a search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida," the bulletin, dated Friday, reads, according to one official.

The bulletin, which advises that such threats are coming from online and other platforms, was sent out of an abundance of caution, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

It calls on officials to be aware of issues surrounding domestic violent extremists, past and present incidents as well as past behaviors, and to be vigilant, the officials said.

An incident in which a man fired a nail gun into the FBI Cincinnati field office is cited in the bulletin as one of the attacks on federal law enforcement, they added.