FBI raids the office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, a person with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.
Federal prosecutors for the Office for the Southern District of New York executed search warrants at a law office located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and seized documents related to a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller.
A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that this was not a subpoena requesting documents from Cohen. Instead, the source said, this was a court-authorized search, which means there was sufficient probable cause for a federal judge to agree that a search involving the President’s personal attorney could occur without any advance notice to Cohen.
"Today the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients," Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan, said in a statement. "I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller."
Ryan added, "The decision by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary. It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney-client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath."
The New York Times, which was the first to report the story, said that the search warrants were in connection with several topics, including a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who alleges that she had an affair with Trump.
The White House and Cohen have denied the president had an affair with Daniels.
Last week, Trump broke his silence on the Daniels matter, saying he was not aware of the payment made Cohen to Daniels days before the 2016 election.
Trump said he had not been aware that Cohen had made the payment, nor did not know where the money came from. Asked why Cohen paid Daniels, Trump replied, "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael."
This is a developing story. Check back for more.