FBI raids the office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, a person with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

Federal prosecutors for the Office for the Southern District of New York executed search warrants at a law office located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and seized documents related to a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller.

A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that this was not a subpoena requesting documents from Cohen. Instead, the source said, this was a court-authorized search, which means there was sufficient probable cause for a federal judge to agree that a search involving the President’s personal attorney could occur without any advance notice to Cohen.

"Today the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients," Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan, said in a statement. "I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller."