FBI raids Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's office for details on payment to Stormy Daniels

The FBI also raided Cohen's suite at the Regency Hotel on Manhattan's East Side, where he is believed to be staying while his home undergoes renovations. "They are still here," a doorman said late Monday afternoon.

Several law enforcement officials confirmed the search of Cohen's office was not the work of Mueller's prosecutors. It involves a matter that the Mueller team came across, which the team concluded did not fall under its mandate and passed on to the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan.

Legal sources familiar with the nature of the search said it involved the $130,000 payment to Daniels, who alleges that she had an affair with Trump. The sources did not say whether it might have also involved other matters.

The White House and Cohen have denied the president had an affair with Daniels.

Trump unleashed a furious assault on Mueller later Monday, saying of the raid, "It's an attack on our country ... what we all stand for."

"It's a disgraceful situation," the president said, calling Mueller's team biased and riddled with conflicts of interest. "I have this witch hunt constantly going on."

A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that this was not a subpoena requesting documents from Cohen. Instead, the source said, this was a court-authorized search, which means there was sufficient probable cause for a federal judge to agree that a search involving the president's personal attorney could occur without any advance notice to Cohen.