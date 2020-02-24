Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for her recusal

Stone's request was nothing more than an attempt to "to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words 'judge' and 'biased' in," the judge wrote.
By Tim Stelloh

A federal judge denied former presidential adviser Roger Stone’s request for her recusal from a potential new trial, saying in an order Sunday that there was no factual or legal basis to Stone’s claims.

The judge, Amy Berman Jackson, of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, said that Stone's request appeared to be "nothing more than an attempt to use the Court’s docket to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words 'judge' and 'biased' in it."

Jackson sentenced Stone to three years and four months in prison last week for obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

