Federal judge temporarily blocks New Mexico governor's gun ban

A federal judge in New Mexico issued an order Wednesday blocking Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent suspension of certain gun rights in Albuquerque and its surrounding county.

U.S. District Judge David Urias heard arguments Wednesday afternoon before issuing his ruling granting a temporary restraining order.

Lujan Grisham’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Democratic governor’s directive sparked at least a half-dozen lawsuits. Opponents have argued that the governor's 30-day ban on the right to carry open or concealed firearms in public in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County was in violation of Second Amendment.

Hannah Hill, executive director of the National Foundation for Gun Rights, one of the plaintiffs in the case before the court on Wednesday, said she was “thrilled" that the judge had blocked “the governor’s wildly unconstitutional public health gun ban.”

Lujan Grisham issued the order on Friday, arguing it was necessary to curb a spike in gun violence and illegal drug use in the area. The announcement last week noted that she was taking the step after the shooting deaths of a 13-year-old girl on July 28, a five-year-old girl on Aug. 14, and an 11-year-old boy on Sept. 6, as well as two mass shootings.

