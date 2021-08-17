Feds declare first Colorado River shortage, order water cuts for 2022

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The federal government on Monday declared an unprecedented water shortage for the Colorado River and Lake Mead, triggering mandatory water cuts and opening a new chapter in the worsening struggle with drought in the Western states.

Arizona, Nevada and parts of Mexico will see their water supplies from the Colorado River reduced starting in Jan. 2022 after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation issued a formal shortage declaration for the river for the first time.

Although the first round of cutbacks will mainly impact farmers, sparing cities and homes in the short term, further drops in Lake Mead’s water levels would trigger much deeper water reductions that could ultimately affect cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and Tucson, as well as parts of California.

“Like much of the West, and across our connected basins, the Colorado River is facing unprecedented and accelerating challenges,” said Assistant Interior Secretary Tanya Trujillo.

Scientists say a mix of natural weather patterns and human-driven climate change is fueling the historic drought and dwindling water levels on Lake Mead and throughout the Colorado River system.

Temperatures at Lake Mead hit 106 degrees on Monday as a few boaters and swimmers cooled off in the lake, the nation’s largest reservoir. Towering above them was a tall shoreline streaked with wide, white stripes — rings left behind from just a couple of decades ago when the water levels were more than 100 feet higher.

John Entsminger, who manages the Southern Nevada Water Authority, said his region will be able to easily absorb the initial cuts due to steps undertaken to reduce water demand, including cracking down on water-intensive landscaping. He described the situation as “extremely serious, but not apocalyptic.”

“We have a plan for that worst-case scenario right now. We've planned for the very bad,” Entsminger said. “We have not planned for the absolute worst.”

The water shortage declaration had been widely anticipated since May, when Lake Mead fell below 1,075 feet, the predetermined trigger point for “Level 1” water cuts in an agreement reached among states that rely on water from the Colorado River. On Monday, the Bureau of Reclamation predicted that in Jan. 2022, when the cuts take effect, water levels on the lake will be 1,066.

Lake Mead, which sits just above Hoover Dam, feeds the lower Colorado River basin, part of a longer Colorado River system that provides water for some 40 million people and electricity for millions via hydroelectric dams that control the river’s flow.

Under the “Level 1” cuts, Arizona will face the biggest reduction: 512,000 acre-feet, or about one-fifth of the state’s allotment from the Colorado River and roughly 8 percent of Arizona’s overall water supply. Farmers who rely on water from the Central Arizona Project canal will be most directly affected, local officials said.

At a farmer’s market in the Las Vegas outskirts, farmer Lea Bales ducked under a tent for shade from the powerful heat as she hawked squash, melons and carrots from her Pahrump, Nevada, farm — the last of the season’s harvest before the fall crops go in. She said she worried future water cuts would make her current way of life unsustainable.

“I probably would not have a farm,” Bales said. “Either that, or I would just go so small-scale, just like for personal use. Because it takes a lot of water to grow a lot of vegetables.”