Feds probing Roger Stone, Alex Jones over roles in Capitol riot

Charges were unlikely for Stone and Jones, but investigators want a broad view of who might have instigated the violence.
Image: Alex Jones speaks in Washington DC
Alex Jones addresses a crowd of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.Star Max / zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx
By Pete Williams and Dennis Romero

Federal investigators probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riots are investigating whether high-profile allies of former President Donald Trump, including Roger Stone and Alex Jones, played any roll in organizing the violence, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the inquiry told NBC News Saturday.

The Washington Post first reported that the possible Jan. 6 roles of Stone, Jones and "Stop the Steal" rally organizer Ali Alexander were being probed.

The law enforcement source said charges were unlikely but that investigators want to achieve a broad understanding of any possible instigators.

Stone, a longtime advisor to the president, was pardoned by Trump in December following his 2019 conviction for making false statements, obstruction and witness tampering. Jones is a right-wing conspiracy theorist known for claiming the Sandy Hook school shooting didn't happen.

On Friday authorities announced six more people linked to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group have been indicted on charges that they planned and coordinated with one another in the deadly Jan. 6 attack.

