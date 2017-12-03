Feinstein: Senate Russia probe building obstruction case against Trump

WASHINGTON — A Senate investigation into President Donald Trump's possible connections to Russia has revealed a possible obstruction of justice case against the president, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said on "Meet The Press" Sunday.

"The [Senate] Judiciary Committee has an investigation going as well and it involves obstruction of justice and I think what we're beginning to see is the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice,” Feinstein, the panel's top Democrat, said.

“I think we see this in the indictments, the four indictments and pleas that have just taken place and some of the comments that are being made," Feinstein added.

"I see it in the hyper-frenetic attitude of the White House, the comments every day, the continual tweets. And I see it most importantly in what happened with the firing of Director [James] Comey, and it is my belief that that is directly because he did not agree to ‘lift the cloud’ of the Russia investigation. That’s obstruction of justice.”

Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey earlier this year in the midst of the bureau's investigation into Russia's interference into the 2016 presidential election.

Feinstein also noted that her concern about the White House “rises with the day.”

Asked specifically whether her concern with President Trump’s ability to do the job rises by the day, she responded, “oh yes,” and added that a moment came a month ago where she felt enough is enough.