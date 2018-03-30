Fired VA head Shulkin says political appointees were focused on privatization

Shulkin said that during the phone call Trump was "very focused, he was very inquisitive about the things that we were working on, making sure that we were focused on the job at hand."

The interview follows an op-ed Shulkin wrote for The New York Times which was published online Wednesday in which he said, "The advocates within the administration for privatizing V.A. health services" reject debate and that "they saw me as an obstacle to privatization who had to be removed."

He said in the Times that "I am convinced that privatization is a political issue aimed at rewarding select people and companies with profits, even if it undermines care for veterans."

Shulkin told MSNBC that Trump has the clear authority to decide who he wants to head the agency.

"There was clear evidence, though, that the political appointees inside the VA were working against me and my leadership team because they felt that we were trying to strengthen the VA rather than moving towards privatization," Shulkin said, declining to state names.

Shulkin said he saw no evidence that efforts to block him were directed by Trump.

"I think that the president wants to improve care for veterans," Shulkin said. "I think that he is not served well by political appointees who are taking their own personal agendas much further than I think that he intended them to."