Fired VA head Shulkin says political appointees were focused on privatization

Shulkin, who served as undersecretary in charge of the veterans’ health system during the Obama administration, clashed with Trump political appointees who surrounded him at the VA.

Some of the tension arose from a central policy dispute: The Trump appointees, both within the VA and at the White House, reportedly want to see the VA transition to subsidizing private health care for veterans, while Shulkin resisted those efforts.

"I think that this is a very complex organization, and from the outside it seems easy — why aren’t things fixed faster," Shulkin said on MSNBC Thursday. "The truth is that the VA has had systemic problems for decades, which spans multiple administrations."

A VA inspector general's report in February found that taxpayers had picked up the tab for Shulkin’s wife when she accompanied him on a European business trip.

Shulkin said Thursday that he did nothing wrong, and that the IG found that staff made mistakes, that he had no knowledge of it and that after he was informed he paid back all of the funds in question.

The report said that Shulkin’s chief of staff doctored emails to justify his wife traveling to Europe. Shulkin said the chief of staff chose to retire after the report. “If you change records, of course that’s wrong,” Shulkin said. "But the inspector general report also said very clearly that I wasn’t involved."