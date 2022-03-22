Florida Democrats blast party for Disney fundraiser amid fight over LGBT education bill

Florida’s Democratic Party is under fire from its own LGBTQ caucus and members who want it to cancel its annual fundraiser at Disney World because they believe the company did too little to stop legislation to prohibit schools from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Adding to the conflict: The party sent out on Monday night just as Disneyland workers in California were announcing a walkout in solidarity with the gay community and in opposition to the Florida legislation and the company’s response to it.

The Leadership Blue Gala is slated for June 18, in the middle of Pride Month.

“The messaging and timing couldn’t be any poorer,” said Stephen Gaskill, the head of the party’s LGBTQ+ caucus, which has chapters in 20 Florida counties

“This is the last place the Florida Democratic Party should be holding a fundraiser — especially during Pride Month,” he said. “On behalf of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic caucus, we’re calling on the party to find another location for this event. We should not be at Disney this year.”

Gaskill said he relayed his concerns to the Florida Democratic Party’s executive director, Marcus Dixon, who acknowledged the poor timing but said the party had limited venues to host Leadership Blue.

Dixon did not return calls or text messages for comment. A spokesperson for Florida-based Walt Disney World could not be reached, either.

But one of the Florida Legislature’s three openly gay Democrats, Sen. Shevrin Jones, was hesitant to criticize Disney outright because, he said, the company had worked with him behind the scenes to stop the legislation. But he acknowledged that there are angry Democrats and members of the LGBT community.

“There’s bad timing with this,” he said. “We need to look at the date. I think we need to go back and reexamine this.”

The bill is the most recent product of a culture war centered around how children are taught about topics like race and sexuality in schools. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led Florida Legislature have seen the issue as fertile ground to pass crackdowns on schools teaching about race, gender and sexual orientation.

Democrats and educators have said the legislation is overreaching and discriminatory — and unnecessary because, in most cases, those topics aren't being taught in Florida schools. But Republican lawmakers say they're just being proactive and stepping in before it becomes an issue.

The internal Democratic feud over the gala marks the first time the party hasn’t been united in response to the so-called “parental rights” legislation, which they branded as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — although the legislation doesn’t explicitly ban teachers or students from using the word.

The legislation also divided Disney itself — Florida’s largest employer and one of its most politically influential corporations — during the legislature’s winter lawmaking session when former Disney CEO Bob Iger took a public stand against the bill as his successor, Bob Chapek, was initially silent.

Chapek later took a stand against the bill, apologized for not speaking out and announced the company would pause political donations in Florida. DeSantis then criticized Disney as a "woke corporation."

On Monday night, a Twitter account representing Disneyland workers in California intensified the internal pressure on the company by announcing that “Cast Members who do not feel safe to fully walkout tomorrow are being told they cannot even wear pride/trans Mickey pins to show support. Standing in stark contrast to the words of ‘inclusion’ spoken by Chapek today in the town hall.”

One Florida Democratic consultant, who works with LGBTQ candidates but did not want to go on record criticizing the party, said the Leadership Blue issue “is a fiasco. It’s a perfect example of everything that’s wrong with the party. It’s like no one is paying attention.”

Another consultant, who also did not want to publicly criticize the party, said, “The party is not raising money. We’re losing in voter registration. And then this happens. It’s like the Keystone Cops.”

Other activists said they wanted to learn more. “I don’t have enough context,” said Equality Florida Executive Director Nadine Smith, adding that she did understand the concern about the bad timing of making the fundraiser announcement at the same time as the Disneyland walkout was announced.

But Gaskill said his caucus is pressing forward to cancel the party’s event at Disney and to send a message to the company.

“Disney is under fire because they’re the large employer in the state. They spend about $2 million lobbying with 67 lobbyists registered in the state, and they’re mainly contributing to Republicans who are writing this anti-LGBTQ legislation," he said. “Disney is under fire internally from its own employees. That’s where this started. They had a responsibility to be a better corporate citizen. They’re facing it. But they’re not fixing their problem.”