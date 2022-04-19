Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks Legislature to consider eliminating Disney's special governing district

WASHINGTON — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called on the state Legislature to consider eliminating a special district that allows the Walt Disney Co. to operate like a local government in the Orlando area.

The move stems from a growing feud with Disney over a law DeSantis signed last month that seeks to limit discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools, which critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill and Disney publicly opposed.

DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference Tuesday that in addition to a new congressional map, lawmakers "will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968, and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District," in a special session this week.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District was created by a 1967 state law that allowed Disney to self-govern, including collecting taxes and providing emergency services. The district encompasses about 25,000 acres and allows Disney, its largest landowner, to build new structures or pay governmental impact fees for construction projects without having to seek approval from a local planning commission.

After DeSantis' announcement, State Rep. Randy Fine tweeted he would introduce a bill to eliminate the special district, adding, "Disney is a guest in Florida. Today, we remind them."

DeSantis hinted last month that he wanted to do away with those protections, saying he doesn't "support special privileges in law just because a company is powerful."

“Someone said Disney has all these special perks,” DeSantis said. “Should you retaliate against them for them coming out and demagoguing this bill? I don’t believe you ‘retaliate,’ but I think what I would say is, as a matter of first principle, I don’t support special privileges in law just because a company is powerful, and they’ve been able to wield a lot of power.”

Another GOP state representative, Spencer Roach, tweeted in late March that lawmakers were already discussing repealing the 1967 law that created the special district for Disney.

"If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County," he said.