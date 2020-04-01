Watch live: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam holds coronavirus briefing

Florida governor issues stay-at-home order after weeks of resistance

The governor said "it makes sense to do this now" after President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that the administration is extending its social distancing guidelines another 30 days.
Image: Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the bill signing ceremony on Education Achievements at William J. Kirlew Junior Academy in Miami Gardens, Fla., on May 9, 2019.David Santiago / Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Dartunorro Clark

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state as it grapples with a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The order goes into effect Thursday at midnight and will last for at least 30 days, DeSantis said at a briefing on Wednesday. DeSantis had been previously criticized for refusing to implement statewide social distancing guidelines, particularly as beach-goers and students on spring break continued to gather in large groups.

The governor said "it makes sense to do this now" after President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that the administration is extending its social distancing guidelines another 30 days. DeSantis, a Republican, said he took that as a "signal" from the president that this need to be done in the state.

The state has seen nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases and 87 deaths, according to the state health department.

Image: Dartunorro ClarkDartunorro Clark

Dartunorro Clark is a political reporter for NBC News.