Florida Legislature approves carrying a concealed loaded gun without a permit

Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill Thursday allowing individuals to carry concealed loaded weapons anywhere without a permit.

The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has repeatedly indicated he will sign it.

The measure scraps the existing requirements for concealed weapons permits, including an extra layer of background checks, licensing and firearms training.

Under current Florida law, people who seek to carry concealed guns in public are required to get a license from the state and must complete such requirements to obtain one. People who are barred from buying or carrying guns under other Florida laws would still not be able to under the new law.

Florida’s state Senate passed the bill Thursday afternoon. The state House passed its corresponding bill last week. Republican lawmakers enjoy a supermajority in both chambers.

Under the bill — dubbed "constitutional carry" by conservatives and gun rights activists and "permitless carry" by gun safety activists, supporters of gun restrictions and neutral groups — people would need to have on them only a valid ID while carrying a concealed weapon. Failure to do so carries a $25 fine.

The Florida Senate's passage of the bill comes just three days after a shooter opened fire inside a Nashville school killing six people — including three 9-year-old children — an attack DeSantis has not yet spoken about publicly. DeSantis, in fact, is scheduled to visit an Atlanta-area gun store Thursday — a visit Democrats in Georgia have implored him to reschedule.

DeSantis, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, has repeatedly suggested he’ll sign the measure, saying in recent months that it "was something that I’ve always supported" and “will be done” in the legislative session." He has also promised to deliver such a bill before he leaves office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a permitless carry bill. Phil Sears / AP file

“A constitutional right should not require a permission slip from the government. It is time we joined 25 other states to enact constitutional carry in the state of Florida,” he said during his “State of the State” address to the Florida Legislature this month.

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond to questions about if and when the governor will sign the measure.

If the bill does become law, Florida — the site of the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and the 2018 mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland — will become the 26th state to allow individuals to carry concealed loaded guns anywhere without permits, a growing trend that has alarmed gun safety groups.

A family reunites outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after the mass shooting in 2018. John McCall / Tribune News Service via Getty Images file

Such groups spent heavily on advertisements to drum up opposition to the bill but, given the GOP supermajority in the state Legislature, the measure always faced an easy path to passage.

The bill passed by both chambers wrapped in measures Republican lawmakers said would increase school safety, such as creating a standardized school threat assessment process and expanding a program that allows school district employees to carry guns at schools. Democrats in the state have blasted the combination as a political ploy to make the permitless carry proposal more palatable to voters.

The permitless carry bill was one of several priorities DeSantis had set for the current legislative session as he builds out a policy position road map ahead of his likely 2024 bid.

The Florida Legislature will also consider bills in the current session that further restrict diversity efforts at public universities and expand the ability to sue media outlets for defamation — all measures that shed light on the direction of a prospective DeSantis presidential campaign.

In addition, the state Senate will vote Thursday on a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The measure faces one last committee vote in the state House this week before getting a full chamber vote.